BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people celebrating the Celtics at a TNT fan event at Boston’s City Hall Plaza Tuesday night were injured when a drone fell from above.

According to the police report for the incident, one man’s hand was bleeding and the other person had shoulder, head, and neck pain. The drone was being operated by a CNN employee, officials said.

Derek Scrima, whose right hand was cut when the drone hit him, said he bled profusely.

“I’m lucky. I said to the EMT, ‘I’m lucky I didn’t have my fingers cut off because that was a drone and the blades,'” Scrima said Wednesday.

The licensed drone operator told the police the drone accidentally struck a light pole while he was trying to fly it between two trees.

“You could hear the sound of the pole getting hit by the drone,” Scrima said.

A police officer witnessed the drone hit the light pole before striking Scrima and another woman in the crowd.

“I was terrified. I kept on looking at her and I’m like was like this is crazy. She’s on the ground, can’t move, she can’t move her leg,” Scrima said.

He said a man standing nearby was grazed in the head.

A spokesperson for TNT, the cable network that hosted Tuesday’s event, released a statement about the incident.

“On-site medical and safety personnel immediately attended to the situation. We are currently investigating further and wish all involved well,” TNT said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)