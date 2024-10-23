BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people celebrating the Celtics in City Hall Plaza Tuesday night were injured when a drone fell from above.

According to the police report for the incident, one person’s hand was bleeding and the other person had shoulder, head, and neck pain.

The drone was being operated by a CNN employee.

They told the police the drone accidentally struck a light pole while trying to fly between two trees.

