WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Wellesley Monday morning.

Police say Cedar Street was closed this morning at Schofield School due to the crash, and the school’s drop off traffic was rerouted.

Cedar Street has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)