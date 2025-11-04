BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Colonial Drive in Beverly, the Essex County district attorney and Beverly police chief announced Tuesday.

“An adult female and an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds were pronounced deceased on scene inside a home on Colonial Drive in Beverly late Monday night,” DA Paul Tucker’s office said in a statement.

Officials said “there is no greater threat to the public in relation to this incident”.

Multiple police cruisers were on the scene with part of the road sectioned off.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

