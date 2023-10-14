LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say two people were killed in Lexington overnight after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on I-95, closing part of the interstate for hours.

According to Massachusetts State Police, reports of the crash came in around 1:20 a.m., after authorities initially received calls about a wrong-way driver heading toward the interstate’s northbound side.

As troopers began to respond, MSP officials said another call came in about a wrong-way driver crashing into another vehicle on I-95 NB by Exit 49B, near the interchange with Route 4 North/225 West.

Based on a preliminary investigation, MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said the operator of a 2001 Toyota RAV4 had been driving when a 2019 Toyota Prius going the wrong way crashed into the RAV4 head on.

“The RAV4 rotated rolled onto its driver side and became engulfed in flames,” Procopio said in a news release. “The operators of both vehicles were extricated from their vehicles by firefighters and determined to be deceased on scene.”

As a result, the portion of highway was closed for several hours overnight as rescue operations got underway and an investigation was launched. Traffic later resumed after 6:40 a.m.

