WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - two Worcester residents died in a house fire overnight Tuesday, city officials confirmed.

The Worcester Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Hancock Street at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with reports of people trapped inside.

“On arrival, the first arriving company found heavy fire on the first floor with conditions deteriorating,” officials said in a statement. “Crews quickly made entry into the first floor and simultaneously began extinguishment efforts and a primary search of the building.”

Two individuals were found on the first floor. They were removed by firefighters and transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The two deceased individuals were husband and wife; their pets also passed in the blaze.

Two firefighters were also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Four adults and three children were displaced by the fire. The blaze is currently under investigation.

