FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two longtime Patriots team captains may have just played their last game for New England after the Patriots’ 35-23 loss against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, removing them from the playoffs.

Matthew Slater and Devin McCorty may be retiring after this season, which would leave only a handful of players who were part of the team during the Brady era.

Slater has played in 223 games as a Patriot, second only to Tom Brady, and McCorty just passed former kicker Stephen Gostkowski to take fifth place.

“Our future holds better things in store, I believe that it does, so as frustrating as it is right now, I think the future is bright,” Slater said.

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick is expected to speak Monday morning on the future of the Patriots.

