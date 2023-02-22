BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts residents will get paid to play with Legos after winning a master building competition at the Quincy Market Rotunda on Tuesday.

The Lego company hosted the “Brick Factor” competition and job interview to choose its next Assistant Master Model Builders for the Lego Discovery Center Boston.

Kari McBride Betting of Billerica and Merlin Katz of Brookline were chosen for the jobs after competing with nine other Lego lovers.

Participants were required to use their imagination and creativity to build pieces with no instructions while interacting with kids. The winners were celebrated with a Lego victory bath.

“Today I built a couple of different things, but I think my most favorite was being able to build with the kids,” McBride Betting said.

“I think today really showed that just having kids be around and helping with the experience is wonderful, because I remember being that age and the magic that Legos is,” Katz added.

McBride Betting and Katz will spend their workdays at the new Lego Discovery Center in Somerville, where they will get to play with millions of Lego bricks.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)