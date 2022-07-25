BOSTON (WHDH) - Two members of a white supremacist group are set to face a judge after they were arrested while protesting an LGBTQ event Saturday.

The Civil Rights Unit of the Boston Police department is investigating a rally that appeared to target the LGBTQ community, which ended with at least three arrests.

The arrests came after a group of men wearing masks showed up at the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain before noon on Saturday, shouting chants and carrying signs during what was supposed to be a story time event for local kids and families.

About a dozen men could be seen on sidewalks chanting “pedo scum, off our streets” in videos posted to social media.

“Cowardly too,” one local told 7NEWS, “they had their masks up they didn’t want to show their face.”

Officials said at least some of the men were associated with the white supremacist group NSC 131, or the Nationalist Social Club.

The alleged leader of the group, 23-year-old Christopher Hood of Pepperell, was arrested along with 27-year-old Seth Rosenau of Jamaica Plain after police arrived at the rally, charging both with Affray and Disturbing the Peace.

Authorities said they were considered “mutual combatants” in what was allegedly a confrontation during the incident.

Also arrested was Tobias Walker, 21, who was alleged to have confronted members of the group as they fled. Walker was charged with Disorderly Conduct as well as Disturbing the Peace and Attempt to Commit a Crime.

Those arrested are likely to be arraigned in West Roxbury on Monday.

“They came out here and tried to upset a perfectly beautiful Saturday so now they can spend it in jail,” one local told 7NEWS.

State and local politicians have since weighed in on the incident, including Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, condemning those who took part in the rally.

“The presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading today, like their downtown Boston march earlier this month, is at once a disgrace and a warning,” Hayden said in a statement. “Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them.”

Taking questions at an event in Mattapan, Governor Charlie Baker told reporters “my message would be, to all of these white supremacist organizations and these other hate groups, is ‘you have no place here.’”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city remains ready for city-wide deployment of extra public safety resources with a “zero-tolerance approach to any groups looking to intimidate or harass residents.”

“It’s no coincidence that these cowardly groups from outside our city continue to target Boston as we showcase how representative leadership, empowered communities, and bold policies can have immediate impact,” Wu said in a statement. “We are prepared and will not be intimidated in our work to make Boston a city for everyone.”

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said in a few weeks she will make it easier to report these incidents.

“I will be announcing a dedicated number for the community to call in the coming weeks,” Rollins said in a statement. “We need to expose these cowards.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)