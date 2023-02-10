QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police.

Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the door lock.

Police said the men fled the scene after they heard the victim shout to his girlfriend, asking her to call 911.

Officers located the two men, at which point they said they found a handgun and an open pack of drill bits while searching the men.

Police said they also found a “crowbar style tool” and a red drill in the area.

Quincy police said the two men they arrested are each facing multiple charges, including attempt to commit a crime (aggravated burglary).

