GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say two people were rescued after a boat exploded in the area of Gloucester Harbor on Monday morning.

Officials with the Gloucester Police Department said a dog was also rescued from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard, with all three brought to shore by 10 a.m.

Both men aboard the ship were believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

7NEWS sources said following the explosion, the boat caught fire and drifted under the Blynman Bridge towards a marshy area near the Cape Ann Marina.

Firefighters and the Gloucester Harbormaster were able to extinguish the boat in that area, with SKY7-HD spotting crews operating next to the burnt out vessel around 10:20 a.m., which also appeared to have taken on water.

