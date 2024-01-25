DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday following police investigation into a string of explosions in Central Massachusetts in December.

Nathan Asselin, 19, of Sturbridge, and Camron Lamarche, 19, of Southbridge, were both arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a destructive device, placing an explosive device, vandalism, and other offenses.

In late December, police responded to explosions in mailboxes and other outdoor sites in Brookfield, Holland, Monson, and Sturbridge.

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the Monson Police Department, Brookfield Police Department, Holland Police Department, Sturbridge Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Asselin and Lamarche were arraigned in Dudley District Court on Wednesday.