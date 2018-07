WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Wareham on drug charges Wednesday.

Police say detectives followed the men to the waterfront along Blissful Lane and observed a drug deal.

Both men were arrested. Police also searched the alleged dealer’s home, where they found cocaine and $5,000 in cash.

