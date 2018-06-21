Two men facing weapons, drug charges after Orange traffic stop

A gun and drugs recovered during a traffic stop in Orange. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after a loaded gun and marijuana were found during a traffic stop in Orange, state police said.

Darius Fuentes, 26, of Amherst, and Thomas Racine, 19, of Gardner, were arrested Sunday after a state trooper who stopped the black Nissan Altima they were traveling in on Route 202 South determined Fuentes was driving without a valid driver’s license.

During a search of the car, a black Colt .25 caliber handgun with a round in the chamber and an undisclosed amount of marijuana was found in the car, state police said.

Fuentes was charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Racine was arrested on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Both men were arraigned Monday in Orange District Court.

