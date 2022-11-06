MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said two men were shot in Melrose Sunday night.

The incident happened on Waverly Place near West Wyoming Drive at 7:30 p.m. after a verbal altercation, Chief Michael Lyle said, and both men were taken to the hospital.

There is no update on their condition or the severity of their injuries.

Police are searching for the gunman, who they said was known to the victims.

Officials described the gunman as a white, bearded man, 130-140 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and they believe he is armed.

Anyone who believes they see someone fitting the description is urged to call 911. Police also said not to approach the man.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate, and residents should expect to see a significant police presence in the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

