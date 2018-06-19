Two men indicted for allegedly trafficking victims, including minors, for sex

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men accused of trafficking multiple victims for sex, including minors, have been indicted on human trafficking charges, authorities said.

Patrick McDowell, 52, of Dennis, and Jayquan “JQ” Monteiro, 24, of Dorchester, were indicted last Thursday by a Statewide Grand Jury, Attorney General Maura Healey announced in a press release Tuesday.

McDowell has been charged with seven counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, eight counts of sex for a fee, two counts of conspiracy to traffic persons for sexual servitude, posing a child in a state of nudity, enticement of a child, and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, Healey said.

Monteiro was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, conspiracy to traffic persons for sexual servitude, and assault and battery, according to the release.

Prosecutors allege young women, including minors, were trafficked for sex at McDowell’s Dennis home and at hotels in the Boston area and on Cape Cod.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, along with members of the Dennis Police Department, arrested McDowell in Dennis June 15 and he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment later that day. McDowell’s bail was set at $100,000 cash with the conditions of release that he stay away from all victims, witnesses and co-defendants in the case.

Monteiro was arrested in March and is currently being held on $20,000 cash bail.

He will be arraigned on the indictments in Suffolk and Barnstable Superior Courts at later dates.

