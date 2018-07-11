Two men indicted for January fight that sent BC hockey player to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men, including an off-duty officer, have been indicted for a January assault that left a Boston College hockey player seriously injured, authorities said.

Daniel Hunt, 27, of Barrington N.J., was charged with assault and battery, and Ian Salerno, 29, of Philadelphia was charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the Jan. 19 incident at a Domino’s in Kenmore Square, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The 24-year-old victim, BC hockey player Kevin Lohan, suffered a jaw injury that required surgery.

Prosecutors allege Hunt, an off-duty officer at the Haddon Heights, N.J. Police Department, and Salerno were among a group of individuals who were visiting Boston for a gathering that lasted into the early morning hours of Jan. 19, when they arrived at a Boylston Street pizza shop. Lohan, a resident of Chestnut Hill at the time, was also at the restaurant with a separate group.

Hunt confronted and then allegedly pushed Lohan, starting a physical altercation, and as members of both groups attempted to break up the fight, Salerno allegedly came behind Lohan and punched him in the jaw, knocking him to the floor, according to the DA.

Prosecutors say Lohan’s jaw had to be wired shut for three weeks and permanent metal plates were put in his jaw and cheek.

After the incident, a spokesperson for Boston College said Lohan was “victimized by an unprovoked assault.” Lohan was out indefinitely from playing hockey.

Boston Police obtained security camera footage and a receipt from the nearby bar where Hunt, Salerno, and others had been drinking prior to the altercation, photos from social media, witness statements, and other evidence to identify Hunt and Salerno, the DA says.

Hunt and Salerno are due in Suffolk Superior Court Aug. 1.

