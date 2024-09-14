WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were magnet fishing when they pulled a pistol from the Charles River in Watertown Friday afternoon.

Patrick Rourke and Isaac Russo said they had only been out on a kayak for a few minutes when they pulled up the firearm, catching them both by surprise.

“We only got about a few yards away from the house and we pulled this gun out and we were both in shock,” Rourke said.

The two men called police, who said the gun had been reported stolen in 2004.

“For a second, we thought it wasn’t a real gun, but with the size and how big it was, we had to call everyone and let everyone know,” Russo said.

The pair said this isn’t the first time they’ve found a weapon in the water. They found another gun while fishing back in 2020.

“I would say this one’s a little bit bigger. The other one was a little bit smaller, but still, two guns, one river — that’s kind of crazy,” Rourke said.

Rourke and Russo said that they’re eager to get back out on the water to hunt for what else may lie beneath the surface.

“You can find all sorts of stuff in the river. It’s kind of like the lottery. You just throw it in there, pull it out, and see what you get,” Rourke said.

Massachusetts State Police said the investigation into the found weapon remains active.

