WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to an area hospital and one person was arrested after a reported stabbing at a Clark University gym Tuesday, Worcester police said.

Police said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a basketball court inside the gym in the area of Downing Street. Once on scene, police said officers found two male stabbing victims with serious injuries.

Police said neither the people who were stabbed nor the person who was arrested appeared to be Clark students.

Clark University shared a separate statement around 7:30 p.m., saying its police department and Worcester police were responding to “an active situation at the Kneller Athletic Complex involving a group fight in which two individuals were injured by knife.”

7NEWS spoke with a graduate student who said he is friends with student athletes who were working out in the gym at the time of this incident.

The student, Quinn Berube, said his friends saw a pickup basketball game being played and believed the stabbing was connected to the game.

While Berube said people on campus weren’t particularly concerned since students didn’t appear to be involved, he said this kind of violence on campus is still alarming.

“I think its very shocking but, honestly, in today’s world, you can’t really be surprised about these things anymore especially happening on campuses,” Berube said. “I think we’re just lucky that not more people were injured.”

Some officers were seen still on campus as of around 9 p.m.

Police said there were no other suspects or people of interest as of Tuesday night.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)