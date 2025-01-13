BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating the stabbing of two men in Mattapan Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home on River Street; they said a 30-year-old man is fighting for his life and a 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police had been on scene since early Monday.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

