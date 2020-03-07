Two men stabbed in NYC subway station, one fatally

NEW YORK (AP) — Police were investigating a stabbing early Saturday at a New York City subway station that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers responding to a 911 call at about 4:30 a.m. of an assault in progress found the men at the bottom of the stairs leading up to a subway platform in the Bronx. Both had stab wounds to the torso, police said.

A 25-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other 28-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.

There were no arrests.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending