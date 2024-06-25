DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The two-month Karen Read murder trial had its share of big moments and key witnesses on its path toward closing arguments and jury deliberations Tuesday.

As defense attorney Alan Jackson and Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally laid out their closing arguments, they both highlighted some eye-opening testimony and evidence.

“I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” Lally said, quoting what he said were Read’s own words after her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, died.

“Karen Read is innocent,” Jackson said, echoing the first line of fellow defense attorney David Yannetti’s opening statement — “Karen Read was framed.”

Prosecutors claim Read hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert after a night of drinking and arguing.

Read’s defense claims she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten inside the Albert home before being taken outside.

Among the prosecution’s key witnesses was State Police Trooper Michael Proctor.

Proctor served as the lead investigator in the Read case and is one of the people the defense claims helped frame Read.

While on the witness stand, he admitted to sending wildly inappropriate texts to friends about Read.

“Shame on you sir,” Jackson said after Proctor read some of his texts.

“Unprofessional and regrettable comments are something I’m not proud of and I shouldn’t have wrote in private or any type of setting,” Proctor said.

ATF Special Agent Brian Higgins was friends with Brian Albert and was at the Albert home the night O’Keefe died.

In his testimony, he admitted he exchanged flirty texts with Read before Jan. 29.

“You were sexually attracted to her?” Jackson asked.

“I was physically attracted to her, yes,” Higgins said.

Jurors saw texts between Higgins and Read, including one where Read said “You’re hot. Higgins replied “Feeling is mutual.”

“I’m not proud of these text messages. It is what it is. I take responsibility for them,” Higgins said.

Beyond text messages, jurors heard Read herself in expletive-filled phone messages she left for O’Keefe on the morning of Jan. 29.

Read called O’Keefe’s cell phone 53 times and left eight angry messages.

“John, I [expletive] hate you,” she said in one message.

Perhaps no witness spent more time on the stand than Read’s one-time friend, Jennifer McCabe.

McCabe was with Read when O’Keefe’s body was found. In her testimony, she was grilled about an internet search asking “Hos long to die in cold?” She also faced questions about call logs the defense said she suspiciously deleted.

“You sanitized your phone because you didn’t want the police to know who you had been calling or the fact that you had been calling john O’Keefe’s phone incessantly, correct?” Jackson asked.

“Incorrect,” McCabe said. “I willingly turned over my phone.”

“After you deleted your phone call logs, correct?” Jackson asked.

“Absolutely not,” McCabe said.

Among other moments in the trial, prosecutors earlier this month were forced to admit a key piece of evidence was not as they said it was.

After the state presented video of Read’s car appearing to show damage to her passenger side tail light, investigators acknowledged the video was inverted, actually showing the driver’s side of the car.

The defense said the admission bolstered their theory that Proctor actually broke Read’s tail light in an effort to frame Read.

“Now that we get the truth out, who is the guy in the watch cap in the winter cap back there by that right rear tail light the entire time by himself?” Jackson told reporters while leaving the courthouse after the inverted video revelation. “That’s Proctor.”

Jurors began deliberating in the Read case early Tuesday afternoon.

Deliberations ended for the day shortly before 4:30 p.m. with jurors scheduled to continue deliberating on Tuesday.

