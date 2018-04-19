Two new lawsuits, seven new accusers filed against Larry Nassar

HOUSTON, TX (WHDH) — Two new lawsuits and seven new accusers have filed against former sports doctor Larry Nassar, Michigan State and USA Gymnastics.

The victims claim the the organizations should have reported his behavior.

Victoria Carlson, one of the accusers, said she was inspired by those who spoke out at Nassar’s sentencing. “I just felt like people like myself aren’t really represented and it was just kind of hard to see that, I realized that it wasn’t really fair. And I just thought you know we need someone to give these hidden victims that haven’t come forward yet, we need someone to give them validation. And so then I just decided that probably has to be me.”

Nassar is currently serving three life sentences for molesting dozens of his former patients and possessing child pornography.

