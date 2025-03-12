BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police cruisers crashed around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Brockton, according to Brockton police.

Police say a city officer and a school officer were responding to an emergency call when they collided at the intersection of Court and North Cary Streets.

The impact snapped a telephone pole, left one cruiser smashed and the other on it’s side.

“We heard a big boom, and we, like, we felt a vibration,” said Matthew Quinn, who works nearby and heard the crash.

Quinn ran outside to offer help.

“We saw the power lines move, so we went outside and we saw the cop cars,” Quinn said.

Two police officers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Both are expected to be okay, which is a relief to those who saw the crash.

“One had a cut on his face, the other had a couple scrapes on his head,” said Quinn. “I just want to make sure everyone was okay. I wasn’t even focused on anything else. I just wanted to make sure, like, nobody was hurt.”

