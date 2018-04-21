2 officers taken to hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, MA (WHDH) - Two police officers in Georgetown were taken to the hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide exposure after they responded to a reported fire alarm on Saturday, officials said.

Police and fire crews responded to a home on Raymond Road about 8 a.m. for a reported fire alarm.

Two of the first officers to arrive on scene were evaluated and taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released. First responders found a car running in the garage, but nobody was home.

Officials say the incident is under investigation but it is believed that the resident mistakenly left the vehicle running when he was picked up by a friend.

