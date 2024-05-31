MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were arrested Wednesday after leaving two children under the age of two alone in a Manchester, N.H. apartment, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Megan Bancroft and Justice Forsythe were arrested for second degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child when they allegedly left a 1-year-old and a 5-month-old alone in a home, unclothed, with visible bruises and marks on their bodies, police said.

At around 10:45 a.m., city employees were doing a walkthrough of 345 Lake Ave. when they called police after finding the 5-month-old baby strapped in an infant swinging bed and the 1-year-old on the kitchen floor, police said. The apartment was in “disarray” with clothing, household items, and tools all over, police said.

“There were also numerous household liquids on the floor, including cooking oils and cleaning agents, and a heat lamp was turned on with a cord hanging to the side,” police said in the statement.

When Bancroft and Forsythe returned to the apartment, officers determined that the children had been left alone for more than an hour, police said. The young kids were taken to a local hospital for observation. The 5-month-old was then transferred to a Boston hospital because their injuries were found to be serious, according to police.

In addition to the two charges, Bancroft was charged with possession of a prescription drug, according to police.

Bancroft is the mother of both children and Forsythe is the father of the 5-month-old, police said.

