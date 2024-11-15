CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were arrested Friday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Chelsea earlier this month, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Natanael Pagan-Rios, 31, and Alycia Wilhelmsen, 35, are facing murder charges two weeks after a man was found stabbed to death in Voke Park, the office said.

Juan Osorio, 40, of Chelsea, was identified as the man stabbed Nov. 1, according to the DA.

On Friday, Pagan-Rios was arrested outside of his Chelsea home, while Wilhelmsen was arrested at her home in Revere, the office said.

Both are slated to be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

