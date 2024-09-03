BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hit by a car near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard Monday night, Boston police said.

A car with front-end damage was seen stopped near the scene, but it is unclear whether the vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police said they are investigating the crash. There was no information immediately available about the victims’ conditions.

