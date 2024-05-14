NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hit and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Natick on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Neighbors said the two were struck in a wooded area between the Natick Center and the West Natick stations. Transit Police detectives and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office were investigating the incident.

The incident halted train service during the evening commute, but the MBTA said the Framingham/Worcester Line was back up and running, as of around 8:30 p.m.

✅ Both tracks have been released for service on the Framingham/Worcester Line. Passengers will continue to experience residual delays in both directions due to a police activity on the right of way in Natick. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 14, 2024

A neighbor told 7News that the situation is heartbreaking.

“It’s shocking because it’s right here across the street from my house, and this is a lot of activity for just a regular old Monday night,” Jennifer Burgess said.

No other information was immediately available as of 10 p.m. Monday.

