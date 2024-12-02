BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were shot in Dorchester Monday morning and taken to the hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.

Just before 11 a.m., police responded to the scene in the parking lot of 122 Seaver St., across from Franklin Park, authorities said.

The two people shot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were seen going in and out of a nearby convenience store and restaurant to obtain security footage of the incident.

Those inside the convenience store said they heard the shooting, but thought it was a tire that had blown.

People who live in the area said they were upset to see a crime scene in their neighborhood, in the middle of the day.

“It’s sad. I feel like it’s not needed. We’re all here for a reason and we all live here. Everybody here is family, so it’s like, nobody needs to lose their life over nonsense,” said Jonathan Ming.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)