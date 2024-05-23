CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after they fell 20 feet when a railing gave way at a Harvard University graduation celebration Wednesday evening, officials said.

Those attending a block party honoring the graduating class of 2024 noticed both Cambridge and Harvard University police rush onto Appian Way shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge police said the two people who fell were conscious when they were taken to the hospital. Police tape blocked off the railing around Larson Hall for the remainder of the evening.

Celebration attendee Dr. Alex Agori noticed the large police presence and said guests were directed down the street immediately following the incident.

“How could this happen on such an important day,” Agori said. “It was supposed to be an entire block party but we were restricted from coming to this area.”

