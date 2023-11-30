EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were injured after a crash left several vehicles totaled in Eastham, according to officials.

The Eastham Fire Department said crews were first called to Route 6 for the crash on Thursday morning around 7:40 a.m., after initially receiving reports of a roll-over accident near Hemenway Road.

First responders arrived to find multiple vehicles were involved, with several people injured.

At least four vehicles were part of the crash, including a U-Haul truck that took significant damage to its front and a pickup truck that appeared to be torn in two.

According to Eastham Fire Chief Daniel Keane, two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital as a result.

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the other had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

All four lanes of Route 6 were closed during the morning as firefighters and police responded. The highway was later reopened at 9:30 a.m.

