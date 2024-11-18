BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a dog attack in Roxbury Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 4:29 p.m., police responded to 35 Dennison St. a report of a dog attacking two people, according to the Boston Police Department. Upon arrival, an officer shot the attacking dog, police said.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, and both victims were taken to a local hospital, police said.

One officer sustained a minor injury, according to police.

Homicide detectives were on scene. No additional details were immediately available.

