BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are hurt when a scooter crashed on Mount Vernon at Boston Street in Dorchester overnight.

Police received the call just after midnight.

Investigators were seen looking at a car next to the fallen scooter.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

