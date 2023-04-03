LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation was underway in Lawrence on Monday after two people were hit by a van.

SKY7-HD was over the scene on Lawrence Street Monday afternoon where police said the two people were taken to an area hospital.

Police said the driver of the van stayed on the scene and was cooperating with police.

Information on the severity of injuries for the people who were hit was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

