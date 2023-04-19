GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured and a pet cat died when a fire broke out in a home in Georgetown Wednesday, officials announced.

Crews responded around 12:15 p.m. to a site on North Street, where firefighters found smoke showing from the building, according to Fire Chief Matt McKay.

McKay said one of the injured individuals declined treatment at the scene, while the other was taken to a Boston-area trauma center with serious injuries.

Fire crews entering the building found flames in a cluttered basement area, according to McKay, and were able to quickly knock the fire down.

McKay in a statement thanked first arriving firefighters for their work to keep the fire from spreading. He also thanked emergency responders from several area communities that provided mutual aid.

Officials said the fire, which displaced a family of three, remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

