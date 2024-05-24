HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to area hospitals after a crash at the Hampton, New Hampshire toll plaza on I-95 Thursday, state police said.

The crash happened near 4 p.m. on the northbound side of I-95. State police in a statement said a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries. The driver, identified as a 78-year-old North Andover man, suffered minor injuries.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the North Andover man was driving within the cash toll collection area of the Hampton Toll Plaza when he lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete barrier in front of a toll booth.

State police said the car spun sideways after the crash and came to a stop between two barriers within the plaza.

First responders at the crash site found the passenger was “not alert” after the crash, according to police. With the passenger-side doors jammed shut, police said, a trooper broke a window to get inside and further assess the person.

The crash flung debris across part of the toll plaza and prompted a partial road closure in the area for more than two hours, according to police. All travel lanes reopened as of around 6:30 p.m.

State police said the crash remained under investigation as of early Friday morning and asked anyone with information to reach out by email at Daniel.J.Bourque@DOS.NH.GOV.

