BOSTON (WHDH) - School officials said a multi-vehicle crash by the Henry Grew School in Hyde Park left two people injured and multiple cars damaged Thursday, including a school bus.

According to Boston police, only the driver was onboard the school bus when it allegedly struck multiple vehicles as well as a pedestrian by 40 Gordon Ave around 8:15 a.m.

Police said two people were taken to a hospital, describing their injuries as non-life-threatening.

One of the injured people was a child who had been near the crash site. 7NEWS learned the other injured person was a parent who had been dropping her child off at the school when the crash occurred.

The woman’s mother-in-law, Michelle Legette, said it appeared a malfunction on the bus led to the crash, and that the driver had tried to lessen the impact before the pileup.

Legette described the moment of impact in an interview, saying her daughter had just dropped her granddaughter off and was coming back to her car when she was hit.

“[The driver] couldn’t stop the bus, so he had no other choice but to turn the bus off to stop the bus,” she said. “But by the time he did that, he had a mess out here and the cars were all piled up and damaged.”

Surveillance video from the scene showed the bus approach and hit a line of six cars, with one vehicle turning out of the line at the last second as the pile-up started.

Images of the aftermath showed several damaged vehicles, including an SUV that was left partially in the air as it sat between an adjacent property and a heavily damaged sedan.

Speaking with 7NEWS, a woman who was in the sedan with her grandson described the feeling of being pushed forward as the pileup worsened.

“I thought it wasn’t going to end because I had my brakes on – nothing was stopping us from going,” said Mary McCarthy Matthews.

A series of cars had visible damage to their front- and rear-ends after this crash. All were towed away over the course of the morning, including the school bus.

A 7NEWS source said that upon investigation, it appeared a plastic piece that was part of the bus’s accelerator broke and caused the vehicle to surge forward. The bus driver was ultimately uninjured and later went home for the day.

In a letter to parents, School Principal Christina Michel stated that a Boston Public Schools crisis team was brought on-site to support students and staff who might have witnessed the accident.

“We understand that this incident may be concerning to you, and we want to assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students,” Michel said.

Parents who have any concerns are asked to contact the Henry Grew School at 617-635-8715

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)