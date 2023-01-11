Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured.

Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment.

A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.

Around the same time, officers closed off Valentine Street and were seen searching the area with flashlights and placing evidence markers.

No further information has been released.

