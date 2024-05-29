WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people died overnight Tuesday after a fast-moving fire tore through a three-story home on Hancock Street in Worcester, officials said.

Four adults and three children were displaced and two firefighters were also taken to an area hospital with exhaustion symptoms, according to Worcester Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche.

“This is tragic for the city of Worcester,” Roche said in an early-afternoon press conference.

City officials in a statement said the Worcester Fire Department first responded to the scene on Hancock Street near 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roche said firefighters arrived having already received reports of people trapped inside.

“On arrival, the first arriving company found heavy fire on the first floor with conditions deteriorating,” officials said in a statement.

Officials said crews quickly entered the home and simultaneously worked to extinguish the fire and search for people stuck inside.

“They worked extremely hard trying to combine the extinguishment efforts and the rescue efforts in this particular incident,” Roche said.

Roche said the fire was “advanced” by the time firefighters arrived. Some people on the building’s second and third floor were able to escape the building on their own. But Roche said crews still needed to search the structure.

Officials said two individuals were found on the first floor. They were removed by firefighters and transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Roche did not identify the people who died but said they were both adults.

Their pets also reportedly passed in the blaze.

A family member of the victims on Wednesday told 7NEWS as many as 13 people were staying at the home Tuesday night.

Others told 7NEWS one of the victims was seen going back into the home to try and save his wife. Neither person survived.

Speaking on scene, neighbor Bassam Kahn said he rushed out from his home when he saw the fire.

“There was so much bad at that time, we couldn’t do anything because the fire [was] too much,” he said.

Roche said the house involved in this fire was an old building that utilized “balloon frame construction.” Such architecture, Roche said, allows fires to spread quickly through open spaces in a building’s walls.

Roche said he was not aware of any safety violations related to the property.

“Obviously the Worcester fire department keeps the family of the lost victims in our hearts and prayers,{“ he said. “This is a difficult fire for the Worcester Fire Department but we’re a resilient group. And our firefighters did a valiant job and they really leaned back on their strategies and tactics to get a better outcome here.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

