ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people died Monday after a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on I-93 in Methuen, state police announced.

Police in a statement said the crash happened near 2:10 a.m. on the southbound side of I-93.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said a Toyota RAV4 was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it struck a Toyota Camry head-on. The Camry then “came into contact” with a third vehicle, according to police.

State police said the Camry driver, identified as a 21-year-old Quincy resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RAV4 driver, identified as a 53-year-old Quincy resident was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

All three lanes of I-93 were closed for roughly three hours while authorities investigated this crash, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation as of around 3 p.m. Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)