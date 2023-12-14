DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Danvers say two workers were seriously injured after they were pinned between a work van and a loading dock.

Danvers Fire Chief Robert Amerault told 7NEWS first responders were called to the incident at a business on Garden Street Thursday morning, where one of the workers suffered a severe lower leg injury that required a Medflight to Boston Medical Center for treatment. The other worker injured was taken to Beverly Hospital via ambulance.

Amerault said the workers were believed to be part of a carpet installation crew and that the incident remained under investigation by both state and local police.

No additional details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)