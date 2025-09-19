DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman have been hospitalized after a stabbing in Dorchester Friday morning on Olney Street.

Boston police say the man suffered serious injuries and homicide detectives are investigating. The woman is expected survive.

The stabbing happened around 5 a.m. and no arrests have been made at this time.

