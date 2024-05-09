DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were shot in Dorchester Wednesday night, Boston police confirmed.

The shooting took place on Fuller Street at around 9:30 p.m., and both victims were taken to a local hospital, police said.

No arrests had been made as of 11 p.m. and no other information was immediately available Wednesday night.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox