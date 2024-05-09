DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were shot in Dorchester Wednesday night, Boston police confirmed.

The shooting took place on Fuller Street at around 9:30 p.m., and both victims were taken to a local hospital, police said.

No arrests had been made as of 11 p.m. and no other information was immediately available Wednesday night.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

