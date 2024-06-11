BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were stabbed Monday evening in Brockton, according to the Brockton Police Department.

At around 6:48 p.m., officers responded to 23 Melrose Ave. after receiving reports of a double stabbing, police said. Emergency crews took two people with severe stab wounds to the hospital.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police were on scene Monday night.

Police are still searching for the suspect, the department said.

