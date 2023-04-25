TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a car crashed into a tree in Topsfield, fire officials said. 

The crash happened in the area of East Street Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, while the other was flown to a hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday evening. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox