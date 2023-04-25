TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a car crashed into a tree in Topsfield, fire officials said.

The crash happened in the area of East Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, while the other was flown to a hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday evening.

