MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a fire broke out in a senior public housing complex in Maynard.

Officials said approximately eight residents were also displaced.

The fire started at the complex on Powder Mill Road around 6:30 a.m., according to a statement from Maynard Fire Chief Angela Lawless.

Lawless said crews soon arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the complex. The fire eventually grew to three alarms, prompting mutual aid from multiple area emergency departments.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to one side of the building, Lawless said, before bringing it under control around 7:40 a.m.

Police initially asked drivers to avoid nearby Powder Mill Road. Police later announced the road had reopened just after 9 a.m.

Lawless said one resident was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. A Maynard firefighter was also taken to the hospital, according to Lawless, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Individuals displaced by this fire were being assisted by the American Red Cross as of Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Wednesday.

