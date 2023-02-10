BENNINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday in a roof collapse in Bennington, N.H., officials said.

The collapse took place before noon. Officials said two people were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

SKY7 cameras captured a view of the scene with pieces of wood scattered on the roof of the building that appeared to be under construction.

Federal investigators were on scene as of Friday afternoon trying to figure out the cause of the collapse.

