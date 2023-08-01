BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were investigating Monday night after a report of shots fired near the intersection of School Street and Arcadia Street, police said.

A Boston police spokesperson said emergency crews responded around 9:30 p.m. after a report of two people shot.

The spokesperson said two people were later taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. There was no information immediately available on the condition of the people who were hurt.

Police said there were no arrests as of Monday night and their investigation was ongoing.

Police were spotted at one point circling the neighborhood around the shooting site with K9s.

Police cleared the scene shortly before 10:20 p.m.

