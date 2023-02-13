BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were shot in Dorchester Monday evening, according to police, prompting a significant police presence. 

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Crews remained on scene on Dewey Street as of around 9 p.m. 

Police said both people who were shot were taken to the hospital. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

